California company possibly misleads consumers over Oregon pinot noir

SALEM, Ore.– A California company is being asked to prove it’s Oregon pinot noir is actually what it says it is.
According to KOIN TV, Oregon State Representative David Gomberg said he noticed a problem when he saw wine that was made in California labeled as an Oregon coast pinot noir.
But the Oregon Liquor Control Commission says there are no wine grapes grown commercially on the Oregon coast.
Now the California company, Copper Cane, is being asked to provide analysis of what goes into it’s Oregon coast pinot noir. OLCC says that it sent the company a letter two weeks ago telling the company they would need to hand over an analysis of the wines.
“Under Oregon law, the wine has to be a certain percentage of Oregon grapes and it has to be produced in Oregon,” said Matthew Van Sickle. “However, there is some belief this wine may not be meeting those particular points of the law.”
The crack down is meant to protect Oregon industries, especially ones such as wine.
“You know any assault to a product that purports to be from Oregon but isn’t is really a threat to Oregon as a whole,” said Van Sickle. “So OLCC is taking this really seriously.”
While winemakers can import grapes from other areas to add to their wine, certain standards must still be met to make specific claims.
The company has until Friday to present it’s data to OLCC.
