California introduces new ballot tracking tool

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMIR/NBC) – Mail-in ballots have been a hot topic lately with many expressing concerns about the security of their vote. Some wonder, with the recent changes to the Postal Service, if their ballot will arrive on time for their vote to count.
In California, they have taken steps to assure people with a new ballot tracking tool.
The online tool, called “Where’s My Ballot?” shows people updates on their ballot.
You choose how to receive those updates —text, e-mail, or phone call—then you are notified when the ballot is mailed, received, and counted.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said, “With more people voting by mail this time than I think at any point in time in our nation’s history, we thought it would be a great tool to give voters
the confidence they deserve to have in the vote by mail process.”
After the state announced the tool on Tuesday, several people reported trouble with the sign-up link.
The California Secretary of State’s office blamed it on heavy traffic and has since increased capacity to handle more requests.