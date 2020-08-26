Attempted kidnapping reported in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Police in Josephine County are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a child.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, August 26, someone told deputies a man tried to abduct a child from a wooded area where other children were playing near Redwood Highway and Hanby Lane in Cave Junction.
The child was able to get away and ran home to report the incident. There were no injuries.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with a shaved head, a clean-shaven face and a thin build. He reportedly had a tattoo of a skull on his right forearm. The suspect was seen wearing sunglasses, a dark shirt, torn blue jeans, sneakers, and a white and blue baseball cap.
According to deputies, the man left the area on a red and white golf cart with a canopy.
JCSO searched the surrounding area, but they couldn’t locate the suspect.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 541-474-5123.
Deputies said due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information will be released.