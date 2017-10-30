California man arrested for marijuana trafficking in Ohio

PERRYSBURG, Ohio. – A Sonoma man is now behind bars in Ohio after police found him with over a quarter-million dollars worth of marijuana.
On October 24, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 65.
Troopers said during the stop they saw “criminal indicators” and a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the possibility of illicit drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed 70 pounds of marijuana, valued at about $280,000.
The driver, identified as 25-year-old Pablo Raya Herrerra from Sonoma, California, was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana. Both crimes are second-degree felonies in Ohio.
If Herrerra is convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison.