California memorial honors 9/11 victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) For years, John Vinson and his family have gathered friends and volunteers to turn an otherwise empty field in West Sacramento, California into a memorial, offering anyone who wants to stop by an opportunity to pay tribute and remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks.

With community support and donations, the memorial has expanded since it was created back in 2004.

“I’ve been doing this for more than half of my life,” said Christina Vinson, John Vinson’s daughter. “I’ve watched it grow, it’s grown up with me and it just keeps continuing to grow.”

