Interstate 5 re-opens in northern California

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Interstate 5 has re-opened between Redding and Mt. Shasta, Caltrans announced on the morning of September 10.
Officials said travel has been reduced to one lane for about 17 miles through areas damaged by the Delta Fire. “Motorists are asked to drive with caution,” Caltrans wrote, “obey all traffic control operations and be patient with what can be a lengthy delay.”
As of Monday morning’s update, the fire was at 47,110 acres and 5 percent contained. According to Calfire, crews were able to manage this by tying in a large section of the eastern edge with the Hirz Fire. Using an area that was already burned made it easier for fire crews to get a handle on things.
However, evacuation notices are still in effect for the areas below:
Shasta County Evacuations: The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson. Follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Facebook page. Siskiyou County Evacuations: The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning, not a mandatory evacuation, for all residents of Dunsmuir. The fire is estimated to be about 12 miles from the city. Follow the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Trinity County Evacuations: The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for residents of East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the Shasta Trinity County line. There will be a hard road closure at East Side Road and East Fork Road for nonresidents. There is an evacuation advisory only from the East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road. Follow the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
For more information visit the Delta Fire Inciweb page.