California’s Caldor Fire tops 106,000 acres

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A California wildfire continues to grow as crews work to protect structures after the fire jumped a highway on Saturday.
The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County ignited August 14.
As of Monday afternoon, it has burned more than 106,000 acres and is just five percent contained.
A 40-mile stretch of Highway 50 was closed Friday.
Those living in the area are allowed to travel on the road but must show ID and proof of residency.
Officials say they don’t anticipate reopening the highway to the public soon because the fire still poses a threat.
So far, over 400 homes and six commercial buildings have been destroyed.
Evacuation orders are in place for thousands of California residents.
Over 17,000 structures remain threatened and evacuation orders remain in place for thousands of people.
US Forest Service officials said nine national forests will be temporarily closed through September 6th.