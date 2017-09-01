Campfires banned at Jackson County Parks

Jackson County, Ore. – Due to extreme fire danger and high temperatures, campfires are now prohibited at all Jackson County Parks.
The campfire ban includes all campgrounds at Emigrant Lake, Howard Prairie Lake, Willow Lake, Rogue Elk and Cantrall Buckley.
In addition, Oregon Department of Forestry Lands are currently at Industrial Fire Protection Level 4.
Under Level 4, all industrial action are prohibited on ODF lands, including the use of power saw and logging operations using tractors, mechanized loading or hauling. Open fires are prohibited.
The Jackson County Parks campfire ban will remain in place until further notice.