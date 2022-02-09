Canadian border blockade persists

ONTARIO, Canada (NBC) – A blockade on the roads leading to the Ambassador Bridge U.S-Canada border crossing in Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario remains in place for the third straight day.

Canadian officials said the blockade prevented traffic from entering Canada while some U.S.-bound traffic was still moving Wednesday.

This is a spillover from the daily demonstrations staged by the so-called “Freedom Truck Convoy” centered in the Canadian capital of Ottawa where demonstrators have used hundreds of parked trucks to paralyze parts of the city for almost two weeks now.

Protesters have said they will not leave until all vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Protest organizers have been calling for weeks for the removal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government even though most of the restrictive measures were put in place by provincial governments.

The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor is the busiest trade crossing in North America. More than 40,000 commuters, tourists, and truck drivers who carry some 323 million dollars-worth of goods cross the bridge every day.