Candidates for Oregon governor meet Wednesday for debate on KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The three candidates running to be Oregon’s next governor meet Wednesday night for a televised debate hosted by KGW and The Oregonian. This is the fourth and final televised debate featuring Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek — and it’s set to happen as ballots are in the mail, bound for Oregon voters.

Like most statewide offices, for decades Oregon’s governorship has been a lock for Democrats. But former Democratic state senator Betsy Johnson’s well-funded centrist bid has changed the race into a true toss-up. While the latest polling put Johnson at the rear of a three-way race, Drazan had a slight lead over Kotek — albeit a lead hovering around the margin of error.

The debate will be moderated by Laurel Porter, KGW evening anchor and host of the “Straight Talk” public affairs show, and Hillary Borrud, state government and politics reporter at The Oregonian. Porter’s evening co-anchor, David Molko, will host the broadcast.

The debate airs live on KGW at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and will be streaming in this article below, on kgw.com and the KGW+ app.

KGW took your suggestions for the kinds of questions that the candidates should answer. Here’s a preview of some of the topics you can expect to see covered:

Homelessness

Each of these candidates have answered questions about how they would deal with homelessness in Oregon multiple times prior to Wednesday night’s debate, but this particular discussion comes at an interesting time. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is reportedly preparing to release a new plan for addressing the issue — one that could include a blanket ban on unsanctioned camping and the creation of several large “campuses” for homeless people. While the candidates have released some initial (and seemingly favorable) responses to the plan, which would be a dramatic step for Portland, they’ll be asked for more detail about their thoughts on the plan and how the response to homelessness should play out elsewhere in the state.

Mental health and addiction