CDC releases latest flu numbers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Flu activity remains elevated around the country.
The Centers for Disease Control released the latest numbers this morning.
There is widespread flu activity in thirty states, the same as last week.
Three more pediatric flu deaths have been reported, bringing the total up to 19.
Between 95 and 114 thousand people were hospitalized.
Symptoms of the flu can include body aches, chills, fever, coughing, headache and fatigue.
Medical experts say it is not too late to get your flu shot.
Young children, the elderly and pregnant women are most at risk for complications from the flu virus.