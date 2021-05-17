CDC says masks should still be used by students

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Schools should continue to require face masks for at least the remainder of the school year. That is according to updated guidance from the CDC which was released over the weekend.
The agency says all schools “should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing.”
Also, even though kids ages 12 to 15 are now able to get vaccinated, the agency says they will not be fully vaccinated before the end of the current year.
The CDC also says that schools will likely need time to adjust policies that have been implemented in the past year.
The recommendation comes days after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to social distance or wear masks either outdoors or indoors.
The agency also says that it will update its guidance for schools for the 2021-2022 academic year in the coming weeks.