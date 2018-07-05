Central Point 7-Eleven celebrates lottery winner

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A 7-Eleven in Central Point is rewarded for selling a 7.3 million dollar lottery ticket.
The winner, Central Point resident Charles Svitak, bought the ticket last month. He didn’t claim his prize at the store today, but the store owner is receiving a 73 thousand dollar cheque for selling the winning ticket.
“It’s exciting. It was unbelievable. Not expected at all,” said 7-Eleven owner, Marnee Widlund. “I think this is absolutely a lucky store, and we hope that it does bring business in.”
Widlund says she just bought this Seven-Eleven last August, but already sold another 100 thousand dollar scratch-it winner too. According to the Oregon Lottery, Svitak is the 284th person to become a megabucks millionaire since 1985.