Website promoting smoke preparedness in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — If you’ve lived in Southern Oregon long, you’ve dealt with smoke from wildfires. Last year, it took weeks to disappear after the Chetco Bar Fire exploded. This year, Ashland Fire and Rescue is working to not just react, but to be prepared especially as fire danger levels continue to rise.
The website is called “Smoke Wise.” It hopes to help people and businesses better handle the smokey weather.
From teaching you the right way to put on a mask to educational videos on how you can check the smoke filtration system in your home, Ashland Fire and Rescue says they’re confident that this year the community will be more prepared.
“We just want people to know it’s really a one stop shop for wildfire and smoke information and to share that information with their neighbors and friends and family…,” said Alison Lerch, Ashland Fire and Rescue.
Lerch says they’ve already received positive feedback from places in the community like the Ashland YMCA; they’re now going to install an air curtain inside their business. However, she says it’s still a slow process to adapt to a wildfire prone environment.