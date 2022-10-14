Central Point man charged with sexually corrupting a child, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are looking for possible victims of a Central Point man who is accused of sexually corrupting a child.

The Grants Pass Police Department said 39-year-old Andrew Joseph Cooper was arrested on October 14 for the alleged online corruption of a 15-year-old girl that happened in Grants Pass over the past two days.

“Because Cooper is believed to be involved in youth sports and ministry in Jackson County, the Grants Pass Police Department is asking anyone with further information please contact Grants Pass Police Detectives at 541-450-6260 and reference case #2022-45260.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.