Central Point on Level 3 evacuation notice after fire starts in the city

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A fast-moving wildfire is prompting evacuations in Central Point.
Police said the fire started Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Table Rock Road and quickly moved north along the greenway.
Numerous structures were threatened by the fire. It’s not clear yet how many were damaged or destroyed.
After the fire started, Central Point Police said the entire city was on a Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notice.
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.