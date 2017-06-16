Changes in city code allow for more food trucks

MEDFORD, Ore. — Changes to how food trucks are measured in Medford could bring you more options on your lunch break.
Medford city councilors approved the changes to the city code on Thursday.
Instead of measuring the square footage of the truck itself, food trucks are now measured by the length of the food production area.
“It does make much more sense to have it be an easy to measure footage of the actual food production area rather than the square footage of the truck because the cab could easily eat up all their space,” commented Councilor Kevin Stine.
Trucks are limited to a food production area of 16 feet in the central business and historic districts and 20 feet everywhere else in Medford.
Another change food truck vendors will see is the requirement of an operational permit from the fire department.