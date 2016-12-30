Charges dropped against man accused of DUII after drinking caffeine

Solano County, Cal.- DUII charges have been dropped against a California man who had nothing in his system except caffeine.
“I was confident the whole time, I was telling them, I’m not on anything,” said Joseph Schwab, the man who was facing charges.
Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams originally defended the decision to charge Schwab, but reversed her decision the next day.
“I believe that we cannot proceed without a reasonable doubt on that specific charge,” said Abrams.
Abrams still believes some other drug was in Schwab’s system, but it didn’t show up. According to toxicology experts, synthetic marijuana, performance enhancing drugs and designer stimulants, like bath salts, are rarely tested for in a DUII blood test.
“Do we wish that it could test for more drugs, absolutely, because then we would know what was in his system,” Abrams said after dropping the charges.
Abrams said she was not influenced to reverse her decision by media inquiries or social media pressure.
“The attention from the press or the media or the social media would never dictate what we do in a case. As my dad always says shut out the noise and do what’s right.”