Children’s Museum adding new annex with pottery, culinary activities

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon is adding an annex, with pottery and culinary studios.

The Annex, which is set to open in the next few weeks, is located right across the street from the Children’s Museum in Alba Park.

Executive Director Sunny Spicer said the museum has been working on the addition for almost a year.

She said she wants the space to offer kids fun and creative arts and culinary activities.

“We’re hoping to open in the next few weeks, in time for the holidays to give people the opportunity to have some fun creative places to make gifts for families and Christmas cookies and all sorts of fun things,” she said.

Spicer said if you have a membership with the Children’s Museum, you’ll be able to use the Annex as well.

She said the space will also be used as a preschool classroom.