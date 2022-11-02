Medford extends agreement with Bird scooters

MEDFORD, Ore.– The City of Medford has extended its agreement with Bird to provide electric scooters locally.

The city’s planning director, Matt Brinkley, said they want to reach a permanent agreement in the next six months.

He said he doesn’t expect the number of scooters or where you can find them to change.

He says the permanent agreement will be perpetual.

Brinkley said, “during the summer months when it was warmer, usage was pretty high, from my understanding at least. It’s something that people enjoy doing, it’s a recreational activity.”

Brinkley said the scooters are also used to commute around downtown in addition to other public transportation.

He said you probably won’t see as many scooters, because they aren’t used as often when the weather gets colder.