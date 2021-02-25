CHP finds lifelike mannequin in carpool lane

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (NBC) – Some people will go the extra mile to use the carpool lane!
The California Highway Patrol says it has pulled over a driver in Baldwin Park who had a very lifelike-looking dummy in the passenger seat.
The mannequin had a face mask, reading glasses, a baseball cap.
The creator went as far as adding facial wrinkles and salt and pepper hair, too.
Even the California Highway Patrol was impressed, writing on social media, “Fake passenger to avoid a carpool ticket? Or Disneyland animatronic just trying to assimilate to normal life outside the park?”
Despite the effort, the driver has been ticketed for a carpool violation.