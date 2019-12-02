“Christmas at the FFarm” returns to Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Families across the Rogue Valley dove right into the holidays on Sunday at “Christmas at the FFarm”.
It’s the Crater Future Farmers of America chapter’s third year hosting the event. Visitors can purchase Christmas trees, decorate gingerbread houses, and even spend time with some very special reindeer and Santa.
Admission fees and purchases of Christmas trees benefit Crater FFA members. The money raised will help to purchase textbooks and give them the opportunity to travel and learn all over the state and country.
If you missed it this weekend, the event will return on December 7th and 8th.
Admission is $15 for the first child in a family and $10 for each additional child.
