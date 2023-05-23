Chuck Butler, former owner of Butler Automotive Group, passed away

MEDFORD, Ore.– Chuck Butler, who owned and operated a number of car dealerships in the Rogue Valley, passed away Sunday.

Butler became the general manager of his first dealership in 1965 and founded Butler Ford in 1976.

He owned four dealerships in Southern Oregon and his dealerships represented seven different brands, before he sold them in 2021.

Butler also served on several boards for various local organizations and supported a number of charities across the Rogue Valley.

Bob Wise, who has known Butler for nearly 20 years said, “most importantly, he always loved talking about his kids and his grandkids, and it showed. He would light up like a Christmas tree when asked questions about his family.”

Butler was known for his work with the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley, the Britt Music Festival and many others.

Butler also sponsored free parking at the Jackson County Fair.

