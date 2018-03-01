City helps build new home for local veteran

Medford, Ore.- The city of Medford is partnering with several organizations to help a local veteran into a brand new home.
Back in August, a citizen had complained about the condition of the veteran’s house. When officials went to inspect the home, they found it was uninhabitable.
The city worked to get the veteran into transitional housing while making plans to build a new home for him.
“I think I speak on the behalf of the community when I say that this is a very exciting project for our community,” said Angela Durant, city of Medford Principal Planner for the Housing and Community Development Division.
There are 16 private contractors and 4 non profit organizations that are helping with the project.
“It’s a huge demonstration of our community’s collaborative philanthropy and we’re all very excited to bring this project into reality and help this veteran avoid homelessness,” Durant said.
The goal is to get the veteran into his new home by Memorial Day.