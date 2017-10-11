City looks to address concerns at Pioneer Hall ahead of winter

Ashland, Ore. — City leaders in Ashland are still trying to figure out how to address safety concerns at Pioneer Hall.
During the September city council meeting, a report revealed the building would not be safe if it got hit with a large amount of snow, and therefore could prevent the city from using it as an emergency warming shelter for the homeless.
City officials tell us they’re waiting for an official proposal for alternative shelter locations in the event of a big storm. There is nothing scheduled on an upcoming agenda at this point.
