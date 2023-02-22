City of Ashland addresses public camping

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is clarifying its approach to people who camp within the city.

Ashland officials said recently, they’ve received multiple inquiries about camping in public spaces.

The city provided the following “management approach” to communicate how it addresses the current circumstances:

Oregon State Law and the Ashland Municipal Code both specify that 72-hours notice be given to those camping in public spaces before relocating/removing campers

As a practice, APD (Ashland Police Department) enforces state law and camping ordinances when complaints are made, or a situation becomes unmanageable

Some of the individuals engaging in the current camping protest have participated in previous advocacy actions similar in nature to their current camping in public ROW [rights of way] or parks. Their request appears to be that they want to occupy public right of ways for their personal use without interruption

APD has been posting the camp sites for 72-hour removal and the occupants have abided by this, moving locations every two to three days

Most participants in the protest have been offered housing and have declined services, citing instead their belief that they have a right to exclusively occupy public spaces

APD does not believe those currently camping in public spaces pose a public safety issue and will continue posting for 72-hour removal and monitoring the camp sites

The City provides an Emergency Warming shelter as needed for those without permanent housing

A shelter was authorized last week and another shelter has been authorized this week through the morning of Friday, February 24

The shelters are available for anyone to use

In December 2022, Council authorized a budget amendment of $100,000 for the severe weather shelter services, for the remaining winter months, January through March