City of Grants Pass accepting applications for new mayor

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Grants Pass is looking for a new mayor.
Mayor Darin Fowler was elected county commissioner earlier this month and will take that position in January. In what is considered a first for the City of Grants Pass, City Recorder Karen Frerk says they are now accepting applications and will soon be interviewing candidates for the empty seat.
While she says it may be exciting to try something new, they’re entering unknown territory in expecting how things will turn out.
“I have no idea. This is a first time,” said Frerk. “I have been with the city for 20 years. This is the first time we’ve ever done this in my tenure so it will be an interesting process.”
In an ad for applicants for mayor, duties listed state, “The Mayor shall chair Council meetings and preside over its deliberations. The Mayor shall have a vote on all questions before the Council resulting in a tie vote. The Mayor shall have authority to preserve order, enforce the rules of the Council, and determine the order of business under the rules of the Council. The Mayor must sign all records of Council decisions. The Mayor serves as the political head of the City government.”
In order to apply, candidates must live in Grants Pass for more than a year and be registered to vote. Applications must be in by December 10 after which the city council will interview each candidate during their December 17 workshop.
The new mayor will be chosen on December 19.
