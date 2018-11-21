Escaped angry bull charges people in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls said a bull that was a danger to the public had to be killed after it got loose Monday.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:30 p.m. the bull escaped from the Klamath Livestock Auction facility on Laverne Avenue, just west of the Walmart Supercenter.
The bull either broke through or jumped multiple fences in the area and headed toward populated areas of Klamath Falls. The owner of the bull told officers it was dangerous and needed to be stopped before someone got hurt.
As the bull made its way toward the city along the central railway, it charged numerous people in the area, including railroad employees.
Police said the angry bull was found by deputies after a 45-minute search. It was found in tall reeds and “was put down in order to prevent serious injury to citizens,” the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said.
No further details were immediately provided about the incident.