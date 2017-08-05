City of Medford responds to $100,000 sidewalk lawsuit

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford responded this week to a $100,000 lawsuit filed against the city over alleged violations of disability access.
According to court documents, Medford resident Jerry Smith filed the lawsuit against the city in June. He suffers from neurological disorders and uses a wheelchair to get around. Smith says he is unable to use several sidewalks and access points, because they are not compliant to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
This week the city filed a response denying the allegations. For the last year the city says it has worked to remedy several problem areas.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.
Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.
After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.
She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.
Leave a Comment: