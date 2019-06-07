Climbers rescued from Mt. Rainier

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. (KIRO/CNN) – Park rangers rescued four climbers who were stranded on Mount Rainier in Washington State.
The climbers began their ascent on Friday, on a route about 85 miles from Seattle.
It’s the same area where a man was killed and two others were injured last week.
The park received an emergency call from the group on Monday, saying they were stuck at around 13,000 feet.
Even though the climbers had been spotted by helicopter, rangers were unable to rescue them or drop supplies because of high winds and poor visibility throughout the week.
All four are alive and were taken to hospitals to be treated for exposure to the cold.