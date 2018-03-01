Home
‘Coalition for Kids’ to close child care program

Grants Pass, Ore. — Changes are coming to a well known Grants Pass organization. This past week, Coalition for Kids announced the organization’s child care services are coming to a close. Board members say by making this transition, the organization is reverting back to its original goal when it first opened nearly 30 years ago.

Most of the current class in the program was scheduled to phase out this summer. For that reason, August 31st was chosen as the official end date.

“We have six months to work together, to plan for what’s going to take place for the children and for the families,” Susan Fischer said, a board member.

Without the child care program, board members say the organization will be able to work with more day cares and non-profits, and help strengthen already existing relationships. The organization is also getting ready to hold a number of community forums to get ideas from the community about what’s needed in the grants pass area.

“There are going to be other opportunities to lend your voice, to us know what you want Coalition for Kids to respond to, as well as who are the other partners that can come to the table, to really carry our community forward,” Fischer said.

Those forums will be held, beginning the first week of April. Dates have not been officially set. For more information can be found on the organization’s website.

