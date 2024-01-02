Coast Guards rescues children and adult in Coos County

CHARLESTON, Ore. – Three children and an adult were rescued by the Coast Guard near Charleston on Thursday. The Coast Guard says one of its crews from North Bend rescued the kids and one adult man.

They were found in a remote area in South Slough National Estuarine near Charleston. The father of the children called the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and said that they were lost in the forest.

The Coast Guard says they were flown back to North Bend and transferred for medical evaluation.

There’s no word on their condition.

