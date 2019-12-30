Compassion Highway Project seek donations to help homeless

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local non-profit is hoping you’ll lend a hand to the homeless by donating warm clothes.
Compassion Highway Project is asking for donations of winter coats, sleeping bags, and other supplies to be given to those in need.
During the cold winter months they are very much in need of donations such as:
-Blankets & Sleeping Bags (Items that will help keep folks warm in freezing temperatures)
-Clothing & Shoes (All sizes of Men, Women & Children of all ages)
-Hygiene Supplies (Toothbrushes & toothpaste, soap, shampoo & conditioner, deodorant, brushes/combs, feminine hygiene products, diapers, etc.)
-Camping Supplies (Tents, tarps, flashlights, batteries, backpacks, etc.)
-Financial Support (Go to their website to donate)
-Non Perishable Food Items
-They also work closely with No Pet Left Behind so animal supplies and food is welcomed as well!
Volunteers will be collecting items at Insurance Marketplace, located at 1998 Skypark Drive Suite 100, Medford, Oregon 97504 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday 12/30 and Tuesday 12/31.
For more information, click here.
