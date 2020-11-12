Home
Contact tracing more difficult than ever, health officials say

MEDFORD, Ore. — As Covid-19 cases spike in Jackson County, health officials say contact tracing is more difficult than ever.

Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says with so many cases, the department may need to prioritize the most vulnerable and at risk patients to contact first.

Right now, anyone exposed to a positive Covid-19 case is contacted in an effort to trace as many cases as possible.

“The bottom line is we’re having trouble keeping up and we’re actively working to modify our actions and change the way we do things so we can be sure we have an adequate amount of staff,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson Co. health officer.

Nothing has been officially decided.

But if policies were to change, Dr. Shames says it would put more responsibility on the individual.

For instance, when it comes to feeling ill, Dr. Shames says you should know to get tested and if you test positive, you should isolate for 14 days.

