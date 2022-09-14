Containment around Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County continues to increase

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Containment continues to steadily grow around the Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County.

During a Wednesday morning update, CAL FIRE said progress is being made fighting the wildfire as crews focus on reinforcing existing lines and extinguishing hot spots within the established perimeter.

The Mountain Fire, located about nine miles southwest of the community of Gazelle, is estimated to cover 13,436 acres and is 70% contained. Full containment is expected to occur on Monday, September 19.

Even with the fire holding within current containment lines, 527 structures remain threatened in the area and 75 people have evacuated. So far, two structures have been destroyed.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect in the area. For the latest evacuation map, visit https://community.zonehaven.com/.