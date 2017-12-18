Controlled burn scheduled near Lower Table Rock

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Visible smoke from a controlled burn near Lower Table Rock is expected early Tuesday morning.
The Bureau of Land Management is working with conservation groups to burn slash piles as part of the Table Rocks Oak Climate Adaptation Project. The effort is described as a “collaborative effort to restore declining oak ecosystems and increase their resiliency to climate change in the Rogue Basin.” The project aims to use forest restoration activities to restore wildlife habitat.
Ignition of the slash piles could begin as early as 8:00 a.m. The main trail will remain open, but be prepared for smoke.