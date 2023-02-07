Controlled burns scheduled near Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Prescribed burns are expected this week to reduce the risk of uncontrolled fire in the Grants Pass area.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said it will be igniting pre-stacked piles of vegetation on Dollar Mountain directly northwest of Grants Pass this week while weather conditions allow.

This is part of the second phase of the Dollar Mountain Forest Park Management Plan, aimed at reducing wildfire risk to Grants Pass by burning pre-stacked piles on 150 acres.

Grants Pass Fire Rescue will be present for portions of the burn near homes, ODF said.

The fire risk is expected to be manageable due to recent rain, with more precipitation in the forecast.

ODF said burns will only happen on public burn days and will be monitored daily to minimize smoke impacts.