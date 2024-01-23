Coos Bay man arrested after shooting man, dog during dispute Monday night

COOS BAY, Ore. – Police say a Coos Bay man has been arrested after a fight that ended in a shooting in Coos Bay Monday.

According to Coos Bay Police, calls came in just after 8:30 p.m. about a dispute and dog bite on Michigan Avenue. Callers said they heard gunshots, sounds of a fight, and a dog that was possibly shot.

Police responded and found two men with two dogs, including one man and dog with gunshot wounds. The male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dog was taken to get veterinary care.

Investigators say they learned about a dispute between the two men and Robert Pierce, 57 of Coos Bay, at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and South Main Street. During the argument, police say Pierce fired shots at the dog that was attacking him, hitting both the dog and one of the men.

Pierce was arrested and taken to Coos County Jail for assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and harassment.

