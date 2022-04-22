Coos County detectives ask for help with 2021 investigation

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are asking for your help identifying a man and his vehicle seen in Coos County last year.

Oregon State Police said detectives and the Coos County Major Crimes Team are investigating an incident that occurred in Coos County in 2021. They’re trying to identify a “Hispanic male” and what appears to be an older model white Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-0776. Reference case number SP21-217841.

No further information was provided by OSP.