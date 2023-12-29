Coquille Tribe’s 1st annual Sobriety PowWow on New Year’s Eve

COQUILLE, Ore.- The Coquille Indian Tribe is hosting their first annual Sobriety PowWow on New Year’s Eve.

The event is a family-friendly, drug and alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration. The tribe wanted to be able to give folks an opportunity to bring in the new year without the pressure of using substances or intoxicants. It’s being held at the Bandon Shed from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with singing, dancing, raffle prizes, and vendors. The first Grand Entry is at 1:00 pm, followed up by dinner at 5:00 pm, then the second Grand Entry is at 6:30 pm. All are welcome to join in the festivities, but the tribe specially invites veterans as they are honored at PowWows.

