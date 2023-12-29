High levels of the flu being found throughout Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore.- High levels of the flu are being found throughout Jackson County.

According to a report from Jackson County Health & Human Services, Southern Oregon has the highest flu test positivity rate in the state. It says all over Jackson County, emergency department visits for Influenza-like symptoms have increased. Valley Immediate Care CEO Brent Kell says this is only the beginning.

“It’s kind of a double-whammy for us because now we’re seeing a 30% increase in patient numbers but also a 30% decrease in our staff because our staff gets ill as well,” Kell said, “It’s always a challenging time for us”.

While Kell said it’s a bit too early to tell for certain, they’re expecting a pretty severe flu season. Kell tells us flu season isn’t just something to wave off, as it can be fatal, especially to the elderly. Jackson County Health & Human Services advises people to get their flu shot, stay home if they feel sick, and take preventive actions such as disinfecting surfaces and washing your hands often.

