Cougar shot, killed in Ashland after attacking, consuming animals

ASHLAND, Ore. – A Cougar has been shot and killed after attacking multiple animals near Siskiyou School on Clay Street.

According to Ashland Police, an OSP Fish and Game trooper shot and killed the cougar after officers found evidence it had attacked and consumed multiple wild animals Thursday afternoon. APD told NBC5 the cougar had also attacked a cat while it was outside with its owner earlier in the day.

Police say that cougar sightings in the city are common, “cougars coming this deep into the community, during daylight hours, attacking domesticated animals, and not being appropriately wary of human interaction is not.”

As of 3 p.m. police cleared the area and said there is no longer a threat to the community. However, Siskiyou School was on lock down for short period of time during the incident.

The cougar was initially reported in the area Thursday morning.

Ashland police was assisted by officers with Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

