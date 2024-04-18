Helicopter to start dead tree removal in Siskiyou Mountain Park

ASHLAND, Ore. – Timberline Helicopters are set to begin removing dead, dying, and crowded trees as part of the Ashland Forestland Climate Change Adaptation Project.

The project aims to reduce wildfire fuels by removing trees heavily impacted by drought and replant species that adapt to heat, drought, and frequent fire.

Helicopter crews will work seven days a week. They will spend the first week above Walker Avenue in Siskiyou Mountain Park then move to the top of Granite Street to spend two weeks in the lower Ashland Watershed.

Community members can expect helicopters to be working from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. to adhere to the city’s noise ordinance.

Meanwhile drivers in the area can expect to see log trucks using city streets to haul trees.

