Couple reported missing, last known to be in Southern Oregon

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A couple reportedly went missing while passing through Douglas County.

Deputies said Charles and Kathleen Waller were known to have been in the Glide area on or about October 23, 2022.

It’s believed they were heading to their home in Boulder Creek, California in a 2017 Ford Four Winds motorhome with California plate 8HWX240.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the Wallers usually contact family members daily, but they haven’t done so since October 23 when they said they were about 45 minutes north of the Oregon-California border.

Charles Waller is described as an 81-year-old white man who is 5’10” tall, 207 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Deputies described Kathleen Waller as a 5’6” white woman who weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has seen the Wallers or their motorhome, they are asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 or email [email protected].