Oregon is burning out the public defenders it has left

(KGW) KGW is wrapping up its three-part investigation into a crisis gripping Oregon’s justice system. The shortage of public defenders is hard on crime victims and defendants alike. But it’s also a thankless task for the attorneys — there aren’t enough of them now, and the ones who remain will tell you that the work is only getting more grueling while offering little in the way of compensation.

