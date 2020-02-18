Court day looms for man accused of killing Dennis Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man charged with killing a former Disney Mouseketeer is getting closer to setting a trial date and will appear in court Wednesday.
Daniel Burda is facing multiple charges relating to the death of Dennis Day, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and abuse of a corpse.
Burda, who lived at the Phoenix home of Dennis Day and his partner Ernie, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Day went missing from his home in Phoenix in July 2018.
He was eventually found the next spring buried under a massive pile of clothes in his home.
Burda was evaluated at a state hospital last year and found able to “aid and assist” in his own defense.
A trial date has not been set.