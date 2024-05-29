Court rules against BLM in lawsuit filed by KS Wild

Posted by Derek Strom May 28, 2024

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore.– A federal district court found the Bureau of Land Management’s vegetation management plan unlawful in a recent ruling.

KS Wild filed a lawsuit against BLM last year over its logging of old growth forests.

Last Friday, a district court judge ruled BLM violated its own management plan by prescribing aggressive logging in older forest areas.

KS Wild’s conservation director said BLM put its logging agenda above fire resiliency and wildlife habitat.

Conservation Director George Sexton said, “it’s good to see that the system works, that BLM can’t just violate the law to log old growth when they are so inclined. On the other hand, it’s unfortunate that this is where we find ourselves.”

Sexton said he wants to see BLM collaborate with more stakeholders on future projects.

He said the management plan that was struck down by the court would have taken them in the opposite direction.

BLM said they are looking at the decision and determining their next steps.

