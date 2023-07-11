Court rulings put pressure on Oregon State Hospital

Last summer, the court ordered that Oregon State Hospital start moving patients out faster in order to make room. Patients accused of misdemeanors can now only be treated for 90 days before being released back to their county of origin, or six months for those charged with lower-level felonies and one year for Measure 11 felonies.

Prosecutors did not like this outcome one bit. They worried that dangerous criminals would be sent back their counties with little warning and no place to go. So the district attorneys from Washington, Clackamas and Marion counties banded together and asked a federal judge to change the rules. Last week, he did.

The new rules allow for more notice when someone is being released from the Oregon State Hospital. Previously it was 30 days, now it’s 60. District attorneys can also ask that a patient be held longer than the previous ruling allowed — up to three years, in some cases.

The decision will also limit who can be sent to the state hospital. Those charged with misdemeanors that are not person crimes will not be admitted and must instead be treated within their communities.

Last October, The Story looked into the case of Terri Zinzer , a homeless woman in Portland who suffers from mental illness. She was arrested after she allegedly let herself into a Portland family’s home and curled up on their child’s empty bed.

Zinzer’s story was a case study of the issues that Oregon faces with mentally ill criminal defendants. She’d been arrested many times before, primarily for misdemeanor crimes, and was repeatedly found unable to aid and assist in her own defense. She’d spent time in the Oregon State Hospital’s custody, but was either unable or unwilling to engage with community mental health providers after being released from custody — landing her right back in court after her most recent arrest.

In March, after being taken to the Oregon State Hospital for evaluation and treatment, Zinzer was found unfit to proceed. All subsequent court records have been sealed, but it appears that she has remained in the custody of the Oregon State Hospital.

The way forward

Recently, The Story’s Pat Dooris had a chance to talk with Jesse Merrithew, a lawyer representing Metro Public Defender, which joined in on the Disability Rights lawsuit. For Merrithew’s firm, it’s a matter of protecting their clients waiting in jail.

He noted that the changes made last year are helping to shorten wait times, but stressed that more needs to be done.

“It’s good that there has been movement. But it is not to the place that the Constitution requires yet,” Merrithew said. “People are still waiting approximately 15 days on average in order to be admitted to the hospital. The injunction requires they be admitted within seven days. And really the seven days should be an outside limit. We should be – beds should be available when people are committed and they should be in the hospital just as soon as logistically possible.”

Kevin Barton, Washington County District Attorney, said that the ability to ask that a patient be held longer is good for everyone.

“It’s a game changer. We’ve been asking for and I’ve been pushing for that ability to hold more dangerous felons longer — since the very beginning,” Barton said. “And when we have people who are accused of committing the most violent crimes and the hospital discharges them early, we have nowhere to safely put them — not only for their safety and the public’s safety but the victim’s safety as well. So that is a huge, huge benefit not just to Washington County but the entire state.”

Everyone seems to agree that there need to be more places for people with serious mental illness to obtain treatment. Barton thinks the state hospital should expand, alongside a greater community mental health presence. Merrithew agreed that there needs to be more support within the community.

“The big picture solution is … all the investments the legislature made into community mental health, that stuff needs to come online so that we’re not in the behavioral health crisis that we are in this state,” Merrithew said. “That will go a long way to avoiding the criminalization of mental illness, which is at the root of this problem.”

“So, by that do you mean that there needs to be more neighborhood facilities where people can go to get their mental health issues treated before it gets so bad that it just becomes a criminal issue?” Dooris asked him.