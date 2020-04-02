COVID-19 cases more than double in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Health officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in Klamath County Thursday, bringing the total up to 12 in the county. One of the infected people has reportedly recovered.
Klamath County Public Health can’t legally publicly identify the infected people, but they are working to identify possible exposures to the community.
“Alaska Airlines Flight 583 from Santa Ana to Portland and Alaska Airlines Flight 2059 from Portland to Medford on March 21 have been identified as potential exposures,” the county said. “This was determined through contact tracing and investigation. Anyone associated with these flights who develops symptoms should contact their local public health agency.”
KCPH took the opportunity to remind the public that social distancing needs to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.