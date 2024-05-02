Police investigating Grants Pass brush fire, vehicle crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person is being treated for serious injuries after their vehicle crashed, reportedly knocking down a powerline and starting a brush fire in the area of Jerome Prairie Wednesday night.

According to Rural Metro Fire, firefighters responded to a brush fire in the 2100 block of Stringer Gap Road just after 11 p.m. At the time the fire was mapped at approximately 1/100th of an acre of brush and trees burning. Officials called Pacific Power after noticing arcing powerlines in the fire area.

Also during the incident, an adult was found lying in the road with injuries to their face, they were transported to Medford for treatment.

While fighting the brush fire, firefighters found an overturned mini van fully consumed with flames, which they believe may have crashed, knocked down the powerline and sparked the fire.

A short time later, firefighters were able to fully put out the fire.